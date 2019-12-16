HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have a project you're hoping to get off the ground in 2020, there's a company that will help you find the funds!
Grant Source's mission is simple: Get organizations money for their mission.
Its team is comprised of real estate property owners, former grant writers and former executive directors at non-profits that help you find a grant that best fits your needs.
In the video above, ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez spoke with a Houston woman who used Grant Source and says she's seen a phenomenal outcome in just one year.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
This company wants to help you get your non-profit off the ground
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News