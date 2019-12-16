Society

This company wants to help you get your non-profit off the ground

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have a project you're hoping to get off the ground in 2020, there's a company that will help you find the funds!

Grant Source's mission is simple: Get organizations money for their mission.

Its team is comprised of real estate property owners, former grant writers and former executive directors at non-profits that help you find a grant that best fits your needs.

In the video above, ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez spoke with a Houston woman who used Grant Source and says she's seen a phenomenal outcome in just one year.

