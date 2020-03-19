Society

Touching photos show families visiting senior homes amid COVID-19 isolations

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The deadly Coronavirus outbreak has cut off visitors to senior living facilities, but it doesn't mean residents aren't seeing familiar faces.

Joyce Herrmann and her son, Ricky, spent time with their 91-year-old loved one from outside her nursing room window.

"It was a relief, and it was a relief to see the people in there who care for her," Herrmann explained.



Heartis Senior Living isn't only letting families see residents' faces through the window, but they're also turning into tech centers, with smart devices that allow video chats.

"It's a learning experience for us all," Heartis Senior Living Clear Lake executive director, Rhonda Leaks explained.

SEE ALSO: Woman announces engagement to grandpa through his nursing home window

If your loved one is in a facility, Leaks said to call the director or activities director to see if there are video chats set-up.

The senior living facility said the technology helps, but their residents could use even more interaction.

Since people can't go inside, they're encouraging everyone to get involved.



"We're asking for kids at home, who might be running out of activities and things to do. Our residents would love pen pals," Leaks said. "So, we're asking you to write letters, send them pictures that you've drawn."

They aren't alone. Other nursing homes told ABC13, including HMG Healthcare, which operates 11 nursing homes in the Houston area, their residents would love letters.

It's a small gesture that could go a long way with many of our seniors now living in isolation.

"It was just the comfort of seeing each other, and I'm glad she's doing okay," Herrmann said.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonclear lakenursing homeelderlycoronavirussenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Free Houston-area coronavirus testing to start Thursday
62 coronavirus cases identified in Houston area
Alcohol delivery service now available at restaurants
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Grocery stores adjust hours due to coronavirus fears
Foreign exchange student asked to go home amid COVID-19
Impact of coronavirus on southeast Texas
Show More
Guns and ammunition sales soar amid coronavirus panic buying
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
Spring starts warm, stormy cold front arrives Friday
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
More TOP STORIES News