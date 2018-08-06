SOCIETY

Safety tips: How joggers can protect themselves from potential robbers

EMBED </>More Videos

How joggers can protect themselves from potential robbers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The attack on a jogger in southwest Houston has us looking at different ways you can protect yourself while out and about alone.

Nowadays, there are all kinds of tools that not only are discreet, but affordable.

"I think there are things I can do to step up my vigilance. I'm careful about watching. I don't ever run with headphones or any of that," victim Marie Wehrung said.

RELATED: Woman shares chilling encounter with armed robbers while jogging in SW Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Woman recalls chilling moment she was robbed while jogging



We went by Central Spy Shop to see how joggers like Wehrung could improve their security while jogging.

"Probably the easiest thing to go to first would be your pepper sprays and pepper gels. We have lots of different options and kinds," Keely Parrish explained.

The gels are highly recommended because you don't have to worry about a spray-back if it's windy.

"Most of them will go about 10 to 16 feet with their spray. They all have UV dye in them, so under black light, you can see who got sprayed," Parrish said.

Stun guns were also highly recommended, but you have to have skin contact for them to actually work.

The stun guns are lightweight and come in inconspicuous designs, like an iPhone or flashlight.

"Then we have the actual Tasers. So these are the ones you put the cartridges in. It releases the prongs that go into someone," Parrish said.

There are also batons and belts with hidden blades, among other things. No matter what you choose to arm yourself with, experts believe something is better than nothing.

"I think even if you don't feel vulnerable or small, you should definitely have something on you at all times. You never know in situations like that. If it's your normal routine, your normal jog, your normal walk, your senses aren't always up quite as much. You kind of get used it and may not pay as much attention," Parrish said.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysafetyfyi tipsrobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man in red dress stands on street corner with embarrassing sign
Alvin family finds note sent to Mommy in heaven
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
STUDY: Teens who vape more likely to use marijuana
More Society
Top Stories
Hostage suspect on the run in neighborhood after police chase
All HISD students eligible for free breakfast, lunch and dinner
Want a bigger butt? Surgeon sounds alarm on dangerous injections
Man in red dress stands on street corner with embarrassing sign
Blue Cross Blue Shield won't pay some out-of-network ER visits
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Former pastor of Houston's First Baptist Church dies
Store clerk has history of selling alcohol to minors, agents say
Show More
Alvin family finds note sent to Mommy in heaven
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Grand jury looking at evidence in Santa Fe High School massacre
Bon Jovi surprises supermarket shoppers
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
More News