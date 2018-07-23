SOCIETY

Houston tightly grips title of the most-stressed city in Texas

Feeling stressed? So is everyone else in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Living in Houston certainly has its perks, with recent record real estate growth, relatively low cost of living, and access to quality healthcare and education. But, the perks come with a price.

A new study ranks Houston as the most-stressed city in Texas - and one of the highest in the nation.

The report, released by personal financial site WalletHub, compared 182 cities across four key stressors: work, financial, family, and health and safety. (Absent from the study is a maddening stressor, traffic.)

