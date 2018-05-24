Houston socialite's famous 3-story closet, and massive home, back on the market for $7 million

THE WOODLANDS, Texas --Houston women - and indeed, the country - have gone wild over the closet that is nestled on 47 Grand Regency Cir. in The Woodlands - a three-level affair, complete with a bar in the sitting area and space for hundreds of designer shoes and a Birkin bag collection. Oh, and it even boasts a spiral staircase.
It is a closet of such opulence, rapper Gucci Maine shot his video for "Nonchalant" in the massive estate. The home received more national attention when burglars made off with nearly $1 million dollars worth of expensive goods.
Now, however, socialite Theresa Roemer (who calls the closet her "she-cave") and her oil executive husband, Lamar, have their Carlton Woods manse on the market. The 17,315-foot home is a stunning declaration of elegance, with a sweeping front lawn, resort-style views, and over-the-top details.
