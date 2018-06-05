SOCIETY

Houston resident claims $30M Lotto Texas Jackpot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One Houston resident is now an instant multi-millionaire!

A Houston resident has a winning ticket for the $30.25 million jackpot prize from May 16.

The winning ticket was sold at MJ's All Season Food Store located at 15935 Lee Road. The store will receive $308,766 for selling the ticket.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (20-24-27-37-39-41). The Houstonian, who chose to remain anonymous, took the cash value option for a payout of more than $20 million..
