HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston bicyclist is sharing his passion for riding through recycling.
Ferell Surrett began Recycled Cycles of Texas about four years ago.
Surrett takes partially damaged or old bikes and fixes them up to giveaway to those who may not otherwise have the means to get a bicycle.
Since he began, Surrett says he has given away more than 80 bicycles.
"If I can do that for a kid, that may be an inner city kid that needs to get away for a little bit. Here have a free bicycle. Go get on a magic carpet and go have fun," he said.
If you have an old bike you want to donate, you can contact Surrett on Facebook or Instagram.
Houston man spreads passion by recycling old bikes to give away
