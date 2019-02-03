Houston law firm offering free rides on Super Bowl Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're planning to party on Super Bowl Sunday, one Houston law firm wants to make sure you have a safe ride home.
Sutliff & Stout will pay for your Uber, Lyft, or taxi on Sunday.
Just mail your receipt within seven days, along with a copy of your driver's license and the firm will reimburse you via PayPal.
The law firm has paid for free taxi or Uber rides during past holidays, but this is the first time they've included the Super Bowl. They say they are doing it because they see the consequences of drinking and driving.
Mail the receipts to:
No DWI Free Holiday Rides
Sutliff & Stout, PLLC
550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 530
Houston, Texas 77027
Check out My Texas Injury Lawyers for more information.