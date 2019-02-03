SOCIETY

Houston law firm offering free rides on Super Bowl Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

If you are planning to party on Super Bowl Sunday, one Houston law firm wants to make sure you have a safe ride home. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're planning to party on Super Bowl Sunday, one Houston law firm wants to make sure you have a safe ride home.

Sutliff & Stout will pay for your Uber, Lyft, or taxi on Sunday.

Just mail your receipt within seven days, along with a copy of your driver's license and the firm will reimburse you via PayPal.

The law firm has paid for free taxi or Uber rides during past holidays, but this is the first time they've included the Super Bowl. They say they are doing it because they see the consequences of drinking and driving.

Mail the receipts to:
No DWI Free Holiday Rides
Sutliff & Stout, PLLC
550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 530
Houston, Texas 77027

Check out My Texas Injury Lawyers for more information.
Related Topics:
societyfree stuffgood newsdrunk drivinguberlyfttaxiSuper BowlSuper Bowl 53Houston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Hopeful families gather together for Houston Missing Person Day
People try to make money off coins after 1943 penny sells for 200K
More Society
Top Stories
Man and woman found dead after possible murder-suicide
Clerk shot during gas station robbery in northwest Houston
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
Trump says he wouldn't steer son Barron toward football
1 deputy killed, another injured following standoff in Ohio
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Church goers come together after clergy abuse allegations
Genetic disorder means 4-year-old lives with insatiable itch
Show More
HPD Chief Art Acevedo responds to threatening message
AstroWorld memorabilia auction opens to public
Retired NFL star discusses Super Bowl memories
H-E-B Meal Simple product recalled in Texas
Flights for Hobby canceled after TSA agent dies in Orlando
More News