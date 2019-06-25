Houston honors retiring ABC13 general manager Henry Florsheim

Congrats to #ABC13 GM Henry Florsheim, being honored for his contribution to our city’s @FreedomOverTX event! It will be a great #4thofJuly for all! Here are the details: https://t.co/5I7pCYONUH pic.twitter.com/nm7S6NxWFZ — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) June 24, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5330329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big congratulations are in order to a member of the ABC13 Eyewitness News family!Mayor Sylvester Turner surprised ABC13's president and general manager Henry Florsheim with a special proclamation at a luncheon Monday.Turner designated June 24 as "Henry Florsheim Day" in Houston.Florsheim was being honored for his contribution to the Freedom Over Texas event, the city's official Fourth of July celebration.Florsheim is retiring after 22 years at ABC13.