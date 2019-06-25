Society

Houston honors retiring ABC13 general manager Henry Florsheim

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big congratulations are in order to a member of the ABC13 Eyewitness News family!

Mayor Sylvester Turner surprised ABC13's president and general manager Henry Florsheim with a special proclamation at a luncheon Monday.



Turner designated June 24 as "Henry Florsheim Day" in Houston.

Florsheim was being honored for his contribution to the Freedom Over Texas event, the city's official Fourth of July celebration.

Florsheim is retiring after 22 years at ABC13.

READ MORE: CITGO Freedom Over Texas

EMBED More News Videos

Freedom Over Texas

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsylvester turnerabc13
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News