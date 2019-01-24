Jim McIngvale, a.k.a Mattress Mack, has a special new piece of art to hang up inside his Gallery Furniture store.Houston artist Rene Fernandez presented McIngvale with an original painting titled, "Promises Kept."It shows McIngvale holding the city of Houston in his arms with the words "If not me, who? If not now, when? If not together, how?"Fernandez tells ABC13 he wanted to honor Mattress Mack for everything he has done to help people in the Houston area, such as his work with the Mobile Stroke Unit and his Harvey relief efforts."In 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area. Jim McIngvale opened the doors of Gallery Furniture to anyone who needed shelter, food, or even just a little bit of hope. His actions visibly backed up all the inspirational quotes and words of wisdom he spoke. Not everyone backs up their words with actions," said Fernandez.Fernandez recalled that even when he went to drop off his painting at Gallery Furniture, McIngvale was putting his words into action."He was at the front desk helping customers and answering phones. Many times, people who reach positions of wealth do not remember or even understand the struggles of those of lesser incomes nor of those who have fallen on hard times but it seems Mattress Mack does," he said.You may have seen Fernandez's work in the Montrose area. He painted the mural of artists like David Bowie, Debbie Harry, Morrissey, and others on the side of Number's Nightclub.