Houston makes top 25 list of places where millennials are moving in 2018

Study shows millennial movement in 2018 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Millennials looking for a new place to live have the Bayou City in their sights.

Houston was named among one of the top cities in Texas for millennial movers, and among the top 25 cities in the U.S., according to SmartAsset.com.

H-Town was 19th in the rankings with 41,661 moving in and 37,972 moving out. The city was edged out by No. 16 Arlington, but came ahead of No. 23 Fort Worth.

Census Bureau data shows millennials can be picky over location, but once settled, their moves have a large impact on the local community.

Virginia has three spots in the top 10 with New York still struggling to add on.

Here are the top 10 cities for millennials, according to the list:
  1. Seattle, Washington
  2. Columbia, South Carolina
  3. Sacramento, California
  4. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  5. Jacksonville, Florida
  6. Newport News, Virginia
  7. San Jose, California
  8. Denver, Colorado
  9. Norfolk, Virginia
  10. Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Pew Research Center estimates there are 71 million millennials in 2018 and they are expected to exceed baby boomers in 2019.
