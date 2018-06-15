Seattle, Washington Columbia, South Carolina Sacramento, California Minneapolis, Minnesota Jacksonville, Florida Newport News, Virginia San Jose, California Denver, Colorado Norfolk, Virginia Virginia Beach, Virginia

Millennials looking for a new place to live have the Bayou City in their sights.Houston was named among one of the top cities in Texas for millennial movers, and among the top 25 cities in the U.S.,H-Town was 19th in the rankings with 41,661 moving in and 37,972 moving out. The city was edged out by No. 16 Arlington, but came ahead of No. 23 Fort Worth.Census Bureau data shows millennials can be picky over location, but once settled, their moves have a large impact on the local community.Virginia has three spots in the top 10 with New York still struggling to add on.The Pew Research Center estimates there are 71 million millennials in 2018 and they are expected to exceed baby boomers in 2019.