SOCIETY

Hot dog water sold for $38 a bottle at Canadian festival

EMBED </>More Videos

A vendor sold hot dog water for $38 in Canada. Would you buy it?

By
VANCOUVER, Canada (KTRK) --
People at a Vancouver festival were fooled into buying a health food that was not healthy. It was hot dog water.

Douglas Bevins, a vendor at the festival, sold the hot dog water for $38 a bottle, claiming that it would improve brain function, keep you looking younger and help with weight loss.

After selling dozens of bottles, Bevins admitted it was all a stunt.

He said that he did it so people would stop buying products just because they are trendy or someone claims they are healthy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhot dogswateru.s. & worldcanada
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Show More
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News