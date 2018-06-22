Hot dog water sold for $38 a bottle at Canadian festival

People at a Vancouver festival were fooled into buying a health food that was not healthy. It was hot dog water.Douglas Bevins, a vendor at the festival, sold the hot dog water for $38 a bottle, claiming that it would improve brain function, keep you looking younger and help with weight loss.After selling dozens of bottles, Bevins admitted it was all a stunt.He said that he did it so people would stop buying products just because they are trendy or someone claims they are healthy.