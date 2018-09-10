SOCIETY

A new T-shirt is honoring a Houston icon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A T-shirt is paying homage to a Houston TV legend and beloved member of the ABC13 family: Marvin Zindler.

A user on Twitter named Kenneth shared an image of Zindler in a suit jacket modeled after the Houston Astros rainbow stripe jerseys. The left lapel features the Dynamo logo, while the right lapel has the Rockets logo. The tie pays homage to the Texans and features the Houston skyline.

Just when you thought it couldn't get more Houston, the drawing shows Zindler overlooking the iconic Astrodome.

There's also no doubt that the man is Zindler with his trademark blue glasses and white hair.

"Maybe the greatest picture in the history of mankind," Kenneth said in his tweet.



The shirt is for sale on the Etsy website for $24.99.

According to the site, it's available in a multitude of colors from the basics such as white and black to heather blue and pink.

This isn't the first time Zindler has been commemorated.

In March, popular Houston burger joint Rodeo Goat served up Marvin Zindler burgers.

Zindler was an institution remembered for his restaurant report and iconic phrase "Slime in the Ice Machine" but more so, for the love and kindness he had for Houstonians.

Zindler died in 2007 after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer.

Remembering Marvin Zindler: A legacy of kindness and love
