Homeless Houston man on I-10 overwhelmed by phone calls

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For 94 days, Lawrence Chappell stood on the corner of I-10 and Highway 6 with a sign, hoping to find "better things" in his life.

On day 95, things started to turn around when his story went viral.

Chappell has been living out of a Houston motel for months. We told you his story after spotting him holding a sign, asking for a stable job to feed him and his dog.

He's had no luck because of his criminal past. But after our report aired, Chappell has received more than 100 phone calls from all over the country.

"I've got several leads," he said. "I've got people who just want to help me pay for my room until I get something to come through. It's been awesome. I haven't had this much outreach in a long time."

Chappell said he appreciated all the prayers and the outpouring of support.

"It means so much to me," he said.

Chappell said he is doing a roof job on Friday, which will allow him to buy a car. He then hopes to accept a job offered by the city of Houston.
