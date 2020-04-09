HISD employee tests positive for COVID-19 after passing out laptops to students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many parents, students, and staff are being asked to self-quarantine after an employee at a local high school tested positive for COVID-19.Houston ISD confirmed a staff member at Madison High School tested positive for coronavirus.The district said that particular employee helped distribute laptops at the school.They are now asking parents and students who came and picked up laptops at the school between Monday, March 23 and Monday, April 6 to self-quarantine.All staff members who worked with that employee are also being asked to self-quarantine.