HISD also dealing with walk-ups at food pickups

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District extended its food distribution for this week. Staff with nutrition services said they are trying to accommodate people with and without vehicles during its curbside services.Fondren Middle School was one of HISD's five distribution sites open on Monday. Nutrition Services Officer Betti Wiggins said by noon the staff was requesting 250 more bags of food to hand out, just to try and meet the demand at the location."We started out at 500, which is usual, but the need is so great that I'm trying to get more," Wiggins said. "I'll get it. We'll get it but I don't know if that's going to be enough to satisfy people in line."Wiggins said they are trying to accommodate people who are also walking up in need of food, all while practicing social distancing."Food insecurity is real here in Houston. It's very real," Wiggins said. "Really these are the people in greatest need. You see them coming with strollers and so we have to accommodate walk-ups."One of those walk-ups was Sara Gonzales with her five year old daughter. She said they were at a distribution site on Saturday, but turned around when she saw hundreds standing in the long line. On Monday, she said she waited in line for almost 15 minutes to get the canned goods distributed by HISD and it will help her family get through the week."I don't have a job so it's kind of hard for me," Gonzales said. "One day at a time. A lot of us are struggling."Dates and locations of HISD distribution sites for the remainder of this week:Foster Elementary School, 3919 Ward St., 9 a.m.Kennedy Elementary School, 400 Victoria Dr., 9 a.m.Marshall Elementary School, 6200 Winfield Rd., 11 a.m.Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 3 p.m.Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 3 p.m.Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill Ln., 9 a.m.Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 9 a.m.Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort Ave., 11 a.m.Bruce Elementary School, 510 Jensen Dr., 3 p.m.Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3 p.m.Cook Elementary School, 7115 Lockwood Dr., 9 a.m.Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Ln., 9 a.m.Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 11 a.m.Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 3 p.m.Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Dr., 3 p.m.Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 9 a.m.North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 9 a.m.Reynolds Elementary School, 9601 Rosehaven Dr, 11 a.m.Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Dr., 3 p.m.Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 3 p.m.