Live-action Mario Kart race coming to Houston and you can be part of it

Mario Kart racing comes to Houston!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Has someone ever told you that life is not a game? Well, just this once you have full permission to say it is because a live-action Mario Kart race is coming to Houston.

An event called Mushroom Rally is headed to town in mid-March 2019. Organizers say you'll be able to race against your favorite characters and collect stars to win prizes.

You can even choose a costume at the event and wear it while you swerve around a custom-made, themed racetrack.

The winner of the event will be flown to Las Vegas for the grand finale and the chance to win a grand prize.

Tickets are $55 per person and include selecting a costume, 30 minutes of racing, medals and an afterparty.

Mushroom Rally organizers haven't yet revealed the location of the race, though they did say it won't be on the streets, so no worries about getting stuck in Houston traffic without a way to level up.

Previous rallies have been held in Los Angeles, London, Liverpool and Manchester. If you win at the Houston event, you'll be competing against the winners from these cities in Las Vegas.

You can sign up on the Mushroom Rally website to find out when tickets, which are limited, will go on sale.

Your next adventure could just be one mushroom burst away!
