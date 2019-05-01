Heated meeting over parent dress code at Houston school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Madison High School held its first PTO meeting since its dress code for parents made national headlines.A couple of parents who trickled out told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the meeting, which started at 6 p.m. Tuesday, was long and heated."It's a lot going," parent Tanika Thomas said.The parents said the principal's new dress code was discussed, but other major issues concerning Madison were also addressed.Some parents like Thomas said they are frustrated with the way the new principal, Carlotta Brown, is handling certain situations, like the parent dress code. Thomas wishes it could have been discussed instead of forcing it upon them."She's handling it in your face," Thomas said.Earlier this month, Principal Brown sent a letter to parents explaining a new dress code policy after she said some were showing up in revealing clothing.The parent dress code bans pajamas, shower caps and hair rollers, along with revealing clothing.Other parents are backing her up 100 percent."I mean, I don't have an issue with it because I feel like if you're coming to school to conduct business, you should come like you are going to conduct business, not like you are going hanging out at your friend's house or something," parent Casey Lewis said.Lewis explained that some students have been bullied because of the way their parents dress. Now that this has made national headlines, she said she hopes this sets an examples for other schools.