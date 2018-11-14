SOCIETY

Hasbro introduces 'Monopoly for Millennials'

Hasbro's latest board game is getting some real side eye from the very generation it was probably hoping would be #amused.

The game maker has introduced "Monopoly for Millennials."

The game's tagline? "Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race."

In this version of the game, players don't buy up properties because critics say apparently Hasbro thinks millennials can't afford to buy houses because they're too busy spending their money on avocado toast and pumpkin spice lattes.

Instead, players buy "experiences," like going to the Vegan Bistro, a three-day music festival, a week-long meditation retreat or crashing on their friend's couch.

Play pieces include... an actual hashtag.

Most millennials on Twitter appear to be pretty annoyed by it. However, it is currently sold out.
