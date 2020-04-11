Society

H-E-B plans to deliver thousands of meals to health care workers across Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B is doing what it does best. The Texas grocery chain is giving back to the community through food.

Hundreds of meals were delivered Friday to workers at Memorial Hermann hospital in the Texas Medical Center, and that's just the beginning.

H-E-B representatives say the business will deliver 75,000 meals to 30 different hospitals across Texas over the course of the next few weeks. The effort is just to say "thank you" to those on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.

"We're all extremely grateful for the dedication of our healthcare workers who are saving lives and making personal sacrifices for others," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "We want to express some well-deserved appreciation and hope these meals will provide a bit of comfort during these trying times."

Ten thousand meals are expected to be delivered to health care workers in Houston alone.

