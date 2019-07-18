72-year-old great grandpa 'gets low' on dance floor at northwest Houston wedding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5395022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One thing is for sure: Carlos definitely has some lively debates in his future.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sometimes, you just can't resist the urge to get up and dance, or in this case, get down!A 72-year-old great grandfather was caught in the middle of a serious groove at a wedding Saturday in northwest Houston.Ralph Bennett was celebrating his great niece's wedding.In the video, his son is heard chanting, "That's my dad!" and says, "He's about 100 years old!"Bennett spends a few seconds 'getting low' while dancing to Mary J. Blige's hit song 'Just Fine.'Though the dancing grandfather appears to feel 'just fine', his son is heard warning people, "Those knees are going to be no good in the morning!"