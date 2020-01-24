Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and one nine-year-old girl made a cover of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" to help her reach her selling goal.
Amory Vargo, from Westerville, Ohio, creates videos each year, changing the lyrics of popular songs to help sell cookies.
This year's video went viral with over 100,000 views on YouTube, helping Amory get halfway to her goal of selling 2,020 boxes of cookies.
"She's a really creative kid," Amory's mother, Samantha Vargo, told GMA. "The video allows her to showcase that."
Vargo said the video took a couple of weeks to make, but it was a fun experience for her daughter.
9-year-old Girl Scout creates cover of Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' to help her sell cookies
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More