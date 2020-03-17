Coronavirus

Galveston County judge calls Harris County restaurant closures illegal

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County Judge Mark Henry says the county won't follow in Harris County's footsteps regarding the closure of bars and restaurants.[br]
[/br]Henry says the order is "illegal," and is not something he is contemplating.[br]
[/br]"I think this just makes things worse and causes more panic," Henry said. "(COVID 19) is serious but this can lead to more panic and devastating for people."[br]
[/br]His statement came after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered all bars and nightclubs shut down in order to maintain social distancing for at least 15 days.[br]
[/br][b]RELATED: [url]All Harris County bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down[/url][/b][br]
[/br]Additionally, all Harris County restaurants have been ordered to close their dining rooms and can only operate through the drive-thru and to-go orders.[br]
[/br]"None of these decisions that we're having to make are easy decisions," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "They are simply not easy. Especially when you recognize that when you're making a decision, you're impacting people's livelihoods."[br]
[/br]Brian Maxwell, city manager for Galveston said the city is "strongly" recommending that people do not congregate in areas with 10 or more people but has not issued such a restrictive order.[br]
[/br]The city is also monitoring bar and restaurant attendance to see if some action is required.[br]
[/br][b]SEE ALSO: [url]To-go orders increase after Harris County restaurants close doors[/url][/b][br]
[/br]He acknowledged that Harris County's decision could lead to an influx of people to the island. Galveston already has larger than expected crowds for Spring break amidst COVID-19 concerns.[br]
[/br]Maxwell said the influx of people could prove to be a two-edged sword and risk spreading the virus and the inability to track the spread.[br]
