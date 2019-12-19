Society

No child should sleep on the floor, says charity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Christmas morning will be a lot more comfortable for dozens of kids in Houston this year thanks to a big effort from a couple of local charities.

Nearly 90 beds are being given to kids who currently sleep on the floor.

"300,000 children go to sleep on the floor every night. 300,000. That is unacceptable," said Oli Mohammed of Houston Furniture Banks.

Houston Furniture Banks is partnering with Spindletop Charities to get mattresses and box frames into the homes where kids do not currently have them.

A comfortable night's sleep can do much more than most can imagine.

The bed sets were delivered to homes across the area and are already being well received.

The bed sets cost a couple of hundred dollars to make and the families are getting them for free. ABC13 is told the gifts will last a child about 10 years.

