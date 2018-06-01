SOCIETY

FRIDAY FUN: Check out the gorgeous Galveston water!

Wondering how long clear water on Galveston will last? Eyewitness News has answers. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Visitors have been delighted by the cleaner, clearer, nearly crystal blue water in some spots along Galveston Island this week.

The water washing ashore is still remarkably clearer than on a typical day.

Frequent island visitors are familiar with the brownish water which experts love to describe as "nutrient rich." It's muddier water coming from Mississippi, San Jacinto, and Trinity Rivers.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, visitors were welcomed with clear beach water.

Eyewitness News checked in with marine scientist Tom Linton. He's a professor emeritus at Texas A&M University. He theorized Subtropical Storm Alberto is responsible for the pleasant sight.

Marine scientist Tom Linton said, "It's a very short-lived thing. It won't be too much longer. It will go back to what we marine biologists love, which is nutrient-rich water for the fish."

Linton said get down to the island soon if you want to soak up the view.

