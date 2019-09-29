Society

Former strip club gets new life as church

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- Stripper poles are being replaced with church pews.

A Florida Strip Club is undergoing a major transformation.

The lead pastor of a newly founded church says prayers have been answered with a space that was once a sexually oriented business.

They'll be moving into the space once known as Double Dee's Ranch.

The pastor says it's a miracle that they were able to strike a deal for the building worth $9 million.

"I don't mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had, at one time in their life, been a stripper," the pastor said. "We believe we can bring hope and healing to any location, that's what we're trying to do."

The church currently holds services in a high school.

Members hope to move into their new church home early next year.
