GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Navy performs largest-ever 21 aircraft flyover at Bush funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

Navy jets perform 'missing man' flyover for George HW Bush

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Multiple Navy fighter jets roared in waves over the funeral of President George H.W. Bush in College Station on an overcast Thursday afternoon.

The formation was a planned and unprecedented 21-aircraft 'missing man' flight over Texas A&M.

The missing man flight is an aerial salute in which one aircraft flies away from the formation to signify the passing of an aviator.

Thirty F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets from Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, flew to College Station for the funeral.

Bush was one of the youngest Navy aviators in history, earning his wings at the age of 18.

During World War II, Bush was shot down in the Pacific near the island of Chichijima. After being rescued he went on to fly 58 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushtexas a&m universityfuneralnavyCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Pres. George HW Bush arrives at final resting place
Parents explain importance of children witnessing Bush 4141
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Bush 4141: Train finishes its journey to final resting place
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
Pres. George HW Bush arrives at final resting place
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Want deals? Get to this luxury estate sale this weekend
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train finishes its journey to final resting place
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Pres. George HW Bush arrives at final resting place
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Texans announce guests for Bob McNair's 'celebration of life'
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Show More
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
George HW Bush reveals funeral plans in intimate video diary
Bush 4141 flattens coins on way to College Station
Parents explain importance of children witnessing Bush 4141
Family and friends honored Bush 41 at private service
More News