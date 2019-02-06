SOCIETY

Firefighters rescue toddler trapped in claw machine

Video shows the moments a toddler had to be rescued from inside a toy claw machine.

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (KTRK) --
Video shows the moments a toddler in Alabama had to be rescued from inside a toy claw machine.

Ezra Ingersoll's mother says she brought her family to have dinner with some friends and their children at Rotolo's Pizzeria on Monday night. The group ate their food in the game room so the kids could play and the parents could keep an eye on them.

She says she only turned around for a minute when the 2-year-old got stuck after crawling inside to try and get a toy.

First responders were called and eventually got Ezra out. He wasn't hurt and even got to keep one of the toys inside.
