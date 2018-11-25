Close calls and crashes happen every day on our roadways.However, when it comes to finding who's at fault, witness accounts don't always add up.Andrew Aboudaoud, founder of the DashCam store, says, "People do a lot to get out of the responsibility of taking care of what their actions caused."Aboudaoud added, "Using a DashCam brings you a peace of mind, a sense of security that no matter what happens on the crazy roads, the truth is on your side."The DashCam Store recently released Volume II of 'Bad Drivers of Austin.' recently released Volume II of 'Bad Drivers of Austin.'It's a compilation of videos from customers who are both witnesses and victims of bad decisions on the road.