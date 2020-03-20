community strong

Coronavirus: How WHAM Ministries is making a difference for Houstonians

When West Houston Assistance Ministries opened its doors Friday morning, the line was already stretched around the block.

"This is a blessing for us at this particular time," explained Andrea Johnson, who came to pick up food donations. "Out of work and don't know how long we're going to be out of work."

WHAM was founded in 1982 as a way for local churches to combine resources.

Employees have volunteers have served through recessions and natural disasters, but the Coronavirus crisis is different.

"Every day it's changing. Like you can't plan forward so literally every day, I take some time and I plan for that afternoon, that morning, and so on and so forth," explained WHAM CEO Mark Brown.

Donations are down as people wait to see what happens next.

But, young volunteers have taken over shifts for older volunteers.

"It makes you anxious. It makes you afraid, but you know what? I am in the best job ever. This is what I signed up for. To be here at wham and to help. It makes me excited to be here," said Lisa Iparrea, WHAM's Director of Client Services.

