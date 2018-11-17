When Primera Iglesia Bautista, a small church in Alvin, was vandalized this week, members weren't sure how they would afford the repairs."It basically broke my heart to see that. It's sad to see things like that happening in our community, especially at a church," said church secretary Norma Aguilar.But their community came together to help them out."They had just painted the front of this building this summer and I know that wasn't a small thing for them to do, to spend money on," said Cary Perrin.Perrin's the pastor of CityView, another church in Alvin that offered to cover the cost of removing the graffiti."They deserve a little extra help this time around," said Perrin.David Stout thought so, too. As the owner and operator of Gitchasum Dustless Water Blasting, Stout provided his cleaning services for a fraction of the cost so worshipers could have their services Sunday morning."It's for the church and it is a costly little process and I just wanted to reach out and get it done quick," said Stout.Aguilar says she wasn't expecting such generosity."It's awesome, you know," said Aguilar. "We've seen it from them and then other members of the community who have offered to come and help."Primera Iglesia Bautista is the only Spanish-speaking Baptist church in Alvin, which definitely sets it apart, but it's clearly part of a very caring community."We just have a belief that we need to be for our city and that's what Jesus teaches us to do so," said Perrin.