SOCIETY

Community comes together to make wedding possible for couple set to marry in North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the story.

LONG ISLAND, New York --
When Kerriann Otano and Dane Suarez got engaged two years ago, there was one thing they were sure of - where they would tie the knot.

"My family has been going to Topsail Beach in North Carolina for 20 years. We've gone every summer or vacation. It's where we spread my grandmother's ashes. It's where my fiance proposed to me," says Otano.

The wedding was set for Sunday, and the couple arrived in North Carolina a week in advance to prepare.

"The forecast was just like rain on Thursday, rain on Friday and we were just like 'great, the weekend will be fine by Sunday,'" said Suarez.

However, there was an uninvited guest heading their way - Hurricane Florence.

"What's happening to the island is just really, really hard to watch and see," Suarez adds.

By Wednesday, they had to evacuate.

Both Otano and Suarez are professional opera singers who move a lot for work. They were expecting a hundred friends and family from around the globe. Many of them took a week off from work.'

"I took about five showers, because I couldn't stop crying," said Otano.

The couple was determined - they decided to drive to Otano's home in Suffolk County. They also asked Facebook friends for help. Within hours, they got hundreds of messages.

"People sharing it from people who weren't even invited to the wedding just asking how can we help these people, what can we do?" added Suarez.

Within 12 hours, before they even arrived in New York, they had flowers donated. They couple even had a venue - a restaurant in the North Fork from a high school friend.

Then, in the middle of the night, they got a call.

Two sisters who are complete strangers donated the White Cap, a refurbished 1880s hotel - large enough to house their entire bridal party.

"It's exceeded what we had ever hoped for in Topsail, because the sense of the community, the feeling that Long Islanders really stepped up to help us so much," said Otano.

It is a fairy-tale with a happy ending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newsweddinghurricane florence
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Celebrity chef cooking up meals to help Florence relief efforts
Teen turns in purse he found with $10,000 tucked inside
Family of boy with terminal cancer rings in holidays early
More Society
Top Stories
Family of missing mom of 6 reacts to husband's arrest
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
Bodycam video shows mother's accidental shooting death
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Family watches as new BMW bursts into 40-foot flames
Houston Texans fall to 0-2 after loss vs. Tennessee
Show More
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis retires abruptly during game
Speeding driver to blame for innocent man's death: Deputies
Man charged after family stabbing spree at Cypress home
Teen turns in purse he found with $10,000 tucked inside
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
More News