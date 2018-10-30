SOCIETY

North Carolina officials announce 'ban' on classic Halloween candy

EMBED </>More Videos

What's America's favorite Halloween candy in 2018? CandyStore.com examined 11 years of candy sale data to name Skittles 2018's most popular Halloween candy. (City of High Point Government via FB)

HIGH POINT, North Carolina --
City officials in High Point are taking a stand on some unpopular Halloween candy by "banning" residents from giving it out.

That's right, the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy, which city leaders sarcastically assure everyone is a real position, has banned the classic black and orange Halloween candies that always end up in your child's bag. That is, the ones whose names you don't know, that never get eaten, are forgotten, and then melt and get stuck together.

Apparently they're called Mary Jane Peanut Butter kisses, and authorities have decided to ban them. They gave residents a week to restock their candy bowls if they contained the forbidden bites.

The announcement was made on the city's Facebook page. It READS:

"Alright everybody, we're giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y'all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it's a real thing), these are banned. No one likes them, don't give them out."

According to CandyStore.com, Skittles are the most popular Halloween candy in the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweencandynorth carolina newsbuzzworthytrendingNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Story behind viral photo of man cradling baby revealed
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
Man rides tandem bike with skeleton around park
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at bus stop
HPD investigating crash involving possible intoxicated officer
Pasadena ISD substitute charged with indecency with a child
Child bit by neighbor's dog 49 times, mother says
Democrats 'should be worried' about losing black voters: Trump
Mom claims son 'strip searched' by principal over bubble gum
Case of missing Houston mom turns into homicide investigation
Baytown unveils 15-foot-tall statue of General Sam Houston
Show More
Clothing worn by missing girl found in dumpster: Documents
3 Houston-area Randalls stores are closing their doors
Sex offenders warned not to participate in Halloween
14th Amendment: Can Pres. Trump change birthright citizenship?
Pres. Trump wants to end birthright citizenship for some
More News