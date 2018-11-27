SOCIETY

Houston man adds Beyonce, Slim Thug and Travis Scott to Christmas light display

Houston man adds 'Sicko Mode' to Christmas light display

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in one Spring neighborhood.

Now, we've seen our share of over-the-top Christmas lights in the past, but this one might be the best yet.

Frankie To-ong posted a video of his light display on Facebook, and it instantly went viral.

The post racked up over 9,000 views, 274 retweets and more than 400 likes.

The display is about two minutes long, and features some of the most famous Houston names and sayings like "Beyonce" "RIP Pimp C," "UGK," "Keep It Trill" and more.

To-ong also added Travis Scott hit song "Sicko Mode" to his holiday display.

While To-ong said he didn't want his address hanging out there on the internet, he did say the display is up somewhere in Spring.
