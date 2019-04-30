Society

Chase deletes "Monday Motivation" tweet after backlash

You can call it a bank backfire.

Chase, America's largest bank, tried to offer tips to save money on Twitter.

Chase tweeted a hypothetical conversation between the bank and a customer.

It suggested the customer should cut unnecessary expenses, like making coffee at home or walking instead of taking a cab.



Some thought it came across as "poor shaming."

Chase deleted the "Monday Motivation" tweet and pledged to be more sensitive on social media in the future.

"Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world," Chase tweeted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychase banku.s. & worldtwitter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News