DoorDash driver arrested after chaos erupts over Cheescake Factory free cheesecake deal

Chaos broke out over a nationwide Cheesecake Factory promotion in Virginia.

ARLINGTON, Virginia --
Chaos broke out over a nationwide Cheesecake Factory promotion in Virginia on Wednesday.

The high volume of orders crippled a location in Arlington.

Due to severe delays, as well as a number of parking issues outside the restaurant, a crowd of DoorDash drivers grew restless and scuffles broke out.

When police responded to the location and asked drivers to leave, one man refused.

Video taken inside the restaurant by a DoorDash driver shows police pinning a man to the ground and putting him in handcuffs.

He's expected to be charged with disorderly conduct.

The Cheesecake Factory teamed up with the delivery service to celebrate 40 years in business by giving away 40,000 slices of cheesecake.
