Society

Hispanic Heritage Month 2017: Its history and ways to celebrate

Hispanic Heritage Month has officially been observed by the U.S. for only a few decades, but the cultures it celebrates have been around for centuries.

Here's everything you should know about the month.



What is Hispanic Heritage Month?

Hispanic Heritage Month is an official U.S. observance. The month is a time to learn about and recognize the "histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America," according to the Library of Congress.

When is it?

Unlike other observance months, Hispanic Heritage Month doesn't align with a month on the calendar. It's September 15 - October 15.

The start date was carefully chosen for its cultural relevance. September 15 is Independence Day for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Also during the monthlong period are Mexico and Chile's independence days, as well as Dia de la Raza, a national holiday in Mexico.

When was it started?

Lyndon Johnson was the first president to make an official government celebration 49 years ago, when he started Hispanic Heritage Week. President Ronald Reagan expanded it to be Hispanic Heritage Month.

How is it celebrated?

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in a myriad of ways, from parades to concerts to food fairs.

Another way to celebrate is to learn. Research important Latino figures in history or attend an educational Hispanic Heritage Month event near you, such as an art exhibit. And if you're a teacher, the Library of Congress' website supplies plenty of lesson plans so your class can celebrate, too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylatino heritage monthu.s. & worldhispanic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 HISD schools receive "F" from Texas Education Agency
18-year-old mom charged after toddler killed by vehicle
Bystanders help save man's life after workers hit by lightning
JJ Watt and young double amputee toss football at Texans camp
Panic erupts as suspects rob bank at Gallery Furniture
ABC13's Morning News
THE 60: This Texas college has the best value, report says
Show More
Philadelphia shooting injures 9 officers, 6 shot; suspect surrenders
Video of UNC guard's impressive backward shot streak goes viral
Reward increased for information on 84-year-old man's killer
No resolution in equal pay talks with women's team, US Soccer
Few thunderstorms will push into the Houston area
More TOP STORIES News