Society

Texas teacher diagnosed with cancer while undergoing treatment for car crash

PATTISON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas teacher is fighting for his life after a car accident led to the discovery of cancer.

Social studies teacher David Smith was headed to Royal Junior High School on Tuesday when he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash.

Smith was transferred to a hospital, where doctors found three masses in his brain, chest, and kidney, Royal ISD said in a Facebook post.

As Smith focuses on his battle with cancer, Royal ISD has set up a GoFundMe account in order to help with expenses and "alleviate the financial stress."

Smith, along with his wife says it's going to take a lot of hope and strong faith, but they're grateful.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthteachercancercrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News