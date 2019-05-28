Texas teacher diagnosed with cancer while undergoing treatment for car crash

Social studies teacher David Smith was headed to Royal Junior High School on Tuesday when he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash.
Smith was transferred to a hospital, where doctors found three masses in his brain, chest, and kidney, Royal ISD said in a Facebook post.
As Smith focuses on his battle with cancer, Royal ISD has set up a GoFundMe account in order to help with expenses and "alleviate the financial stress."
Smith, along with his wife says it's going to take a lot of hope and strong faith, but they're grateful.