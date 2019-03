A woman in New Mexico isn't letting cancer stop her from laughing.Beth Pendergrass copes with her cancer diagnosis by taking funny photos of herself dressed as famous characters.She's done Barbara Streisand, Will Farrell, and Marge Simpson among others.She says the idea started when she cut her hair because of chemo, and a friend told her she resembled Maria from "The Sound of Music."Pendergrass posts the pictures on Instagram , and people who follow her love her strength and humor.