After rescuing thousands of people in North Carolina, the Cajun Navy is operating a distribution center in order to help Hurricane Florence victims.Instead of hurricane victims going to the original building, the distribution center is being run inside of a church in Wilmington, North Carolina.The center is stocked with donated items and is open 24 hours a day.People in need just go in and get what they need.For those who are unable to make it to the center, volunteers are also delivering some supplies by boat.