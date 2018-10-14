SOCIETY

Cajun Navy opens distribution center to help Hurricane Florence victims

Cajun Navy opens grocery store in North Carolina to help Hurricane Florence victims

After rescuing thousands of people in North Carolina, the Cajun Navy is operating a distribution center in order to help Hurricane Florence victims.

Instead of hurricane victims going to the original building, the distribution center is being run inside of a church in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The center is stocked with donated items and is open 24 hours a day.

People in need just go in and get what they need.

For those who are unable to make it to the center, volunteers are also delivering some supplies by boat.
