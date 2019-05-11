Society

Bride angry after guest loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding

Most of us wouldn't think twice about slipping a piece of cake into a napkin for later at a wedding, but would you feel the same about someone who loaded up 10 Tupperware containers?

That is the scenario one woman from western Pennsylvania had to deal with at her recent wedding.

In the wildly popular Facebook group, "That's It I'm Wedding Shaming," the newlywed wrote that her dad's friend asked if he could bring his daughter and her husband to their small wedding.

She agreed, only to discover later that the guest brought seven containers to take food home and three containers for dessert, plus she swiped a few floral centerpieces.

The bride made sure to point out the woman was not struggling financially, and instead wanted to bring things back for other family members.

Though most comments were of the horrified variety, some maintained it wasn't a big deal, saying any additional food would have been wasted anyway.

RELATED: Philadelphia couple expecting baby is asking friends to cook elaborate meals
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfoodbig talkersu.s. & worldwedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News