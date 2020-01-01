Society

Born just after midnight, meet Houston's first babies of 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a new year, new plans and new babies!

Houston's first babies of the year were welcomed into the world just minutes into 2020.

The Woman's Hospital of Texas took to Instagram to announce the birth of a new baby who was born at 12:02 a.m.



Then at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, weighing in at seven pounds and seven ounces, little Jasmine Sophia Sixtos was born at 12:07 a.m.

The hospital shared an adorable photo of Jasmine and her mom, both sporting "Happy New Year" hats.

According to the hospital, Jasmine and her mom are doing well and are getting some rest after all of the excitement.

