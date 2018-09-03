Baytown woman's toilet problems leave apartment flooded by filth

The carpet in Keli Thames' bedroom squishes under feet as she walks around all sides of her bed, assessing the damage to her wood furniture.The woman said she has lived at the Autumn Ridge Apartments in Baytown for just a few months, but is already frustrated with her home."And so my husband started mopping out all the water, mopping out all the water," she said. "It was about five buckets."The woman said her flooding problem was caused by an overflowing toilet in her bathroom that started to malfunction on Saturday afternoon.The water was pouring out of the toilet so much, according to the woman, that the water reached the floor in her kitchen and also got into the carpet in a second bedroom."I have called the office and there's no 24-hour to leave a message for management," she said.The complex does not have an on-site management office, so residents are left to call a phone number when they need help. Thames said she immediately dialed for help on Saturday, but didn't receive any kind of response until Sunday.She said a maintenance worker came into her bathroom to suck out the standing water. A few hours later, the woman said her toilet flooded again."I am very upset," Keli said. "I have a 3-year-old grandson who is having to walk through this stuff."Eyewitness News made multiple attempts to reach someone at the listed number for the apartment complex, the same number Thames was calling, but had no luck.We did reach a man with the same name of the listed owner of the property and attempted to ask questions about what was happening, but the person hung up on us twice.