Chambers County asking public's help in finding missing Baytown police officer

Authorities are searching for a Baytown police officer who went missing August 2.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are asking the public's help in finding one of their own.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Officer John Stewart Beasley.

Officer Beasley, who works with the Baytown Police Department was last seen Thursday, Aug., 2 at 3:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Cove area.



Beasley is described as a 46-year-old white male, 5'9" tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on Officer Beasley's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office at 409-267-2500 or Crimestoppers at 844-860-8477.
