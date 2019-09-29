Society

Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video

Learning letters has never looked so fun!

Baby Winston's infectious laugh as his dad teaches him how to say "W" is sure to make you giggle.

The video above show's Winston learning the alphabet with his dad, cracking up laughing every time his dad turns a "W" upside down to make an "M."

Pedro Moore from Delaware posted the video on his Instagram writing "Is he laughing with me or at me?"

