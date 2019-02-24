When a mother's set of twin girls arrived seven weeks ahead of schedule, she had no idea who else would come home early too.Family members captured the moment Staff Sergeant Skyler Cooper surprised his wife at the hospital. He's been serving in the army overseas in Kuwait.Cooper wasn't supposed to come home til the spring, but his commanders thought that was too late to meet his daughters."They showed up and said that they had found a way to get home for the birth of my girls, and to get my bags packed. I was getting on a plane that night," said Cooper."I had not been expecting him, but I felt immediate relief, when he walked through the doors," said Cooper's wife Cydney.The couple's daughters were born at 33 weeks because Cydney had the flu. She said she is still in the NICU with the girls, but that they are doing great.Cooper also surprised his two sons and the family dog when he got home.