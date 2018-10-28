Another migrant caravan is headed to the U.S.

Another group of Central American migrants is setting out in a caravan in hopes that the strength of numbers will help them reach the United States.About 300 Salvadorans departed Sunday from the Plaza El Salvador del Mundo in the capital of San Salvador. The group organized via Facebook, emulating several other recent caravans that have come together to help migrants with scant financial resources make the trip without paying hefty fees to human traffickers.It's unclear who organized the new group.The group must travel about 75 miles to reach the border with Guatemala and another 185 miles to reach Mexico's southernmost border.A caravan of thousands of Central American migrants is currently making its way through southern Mexico, however, Mexican authorities said Friday they had prevented a separate, smaller group from advancing.