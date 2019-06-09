feel good

9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class

NAPA, Calif. -- A 9-year-old boy is making a difference for his peers in Napa, California.

Cooking and mealtime are important parts of the Kirkpatrick family's day. So when Ryan had a conversation with his mom about kids who couldn't afford school lunches, he decided to do something about it.

He asked his mom to find out how much fellow third-graders at West Park Elementary School owed.

Kylie Kirkpatrick said, "It was I think $74.50. So I took that email and came to Ryan and said, 'What do you want to do,' and he said, 'I guess I can pay for it.' I said, 'are you sure?' And he said, 'yes.'"

He used his allowance money, which he would normally use to buy sports gear, and gave it all to the school.

Depending on income levels, elementary school meals range in price from 30 cents to $3.25 each.

Still district policy says, "Students with a negative lunch account will still receive a hot meal."

At the time, Ryan paid for it anonymously.

He said, "I want them to realize people actually think about them because you're not just bragging about stuff. I want them to feel happy someone cares about them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynapaeducationlunchmoneyschooldebtpay it forwardfeel goodstudents
FEEL GOOD
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
'You're my hero': Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
9-year-old rings bell after defeating ovarian cancer
Animal shelter asks Area 51 raiders to 'storm our shelter'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News