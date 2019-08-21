Society

ABC13 Evening News for August 20, 2019

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
TOP STORIES
Former Texans player accused of trespassing in woman's home
Accused Spring Walmart groper arrested in Port Aransas
Sign language interpreter said rapper challenged her in video
Vandals smash car windows at apartment complex
Texas A&M-commit's season in jeopardy after transfer denied
Mom of 5 surprised on live TV with much-needed vehicle
Lawyer once accused of hiring hitman back in the spotlight
The twists and turns of Jeffrey Stern's legal problems
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
Woman with pistol stops burglary suspect on her front porch
2 inmates in custody after breaking out of Liberty County jail
Boy gets presidential praise for leading projects for pets
