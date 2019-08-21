BREAKING NEWS
Former Texans player accused of trespassing in woman's home
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Accused Spring Walmart groper arrested in Port Aransas
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for August 20, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Texans player accused of trespassing in woman's home
Accused Spring Walmart groper arrested in Port Aransas
Sign language interpreter said rapper challenged her in video
Vandals smash car windows at apartment complex
Texas A&M-commit's season in jeopardy after transfer denied
Mom of 5 surprised on live TV with much-needed vehicle
Lawyer once accused of hiring hitman back in the spotlight
Show More
The twists and turns of Jeffrey Stern's legal problems
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
Woman with pistol stops burglary suspect on her front porch
2 inmates in custody after breaking out of Liberty County jail
Boy gets presidential praise for leading projects for pets
More TOP STORIES News