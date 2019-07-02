AAA Texas 'Tipsy Tow' offers free tow on Independence Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- AAA Texas is urging everyone to drink responsibly on Independence Day, but as a last resort, the auto club says it can provide a tow home if you need it.The free tow is for one driver and their vehicle up to 10 miles. If you want to go farther than that, you'll have to pay the rate charged by the tow truck operator. Keep in mind, the tow truck driver will only take you home or to your hotel, and the ride is just for you, not your passengers.The service will be available statewide from 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019 through 6 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019.You can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP.