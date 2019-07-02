Society

AAA Texas 'Tipsy Tow' offers free tow on Independence Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- AAA Texas is urging everyone to drink responsibly on Independence Day, but as a last resort, the auto club says it can provide a tow home if you need it.

The free tow is for one driver and their vehicle up to 10 miles. If you want to go farther than that, you'll have to pay the rate charged by the tow truck operator. Keep in mind, the tow truck driver will only take you home or to your hotel, and the ride is just for you, not your passengers.

The service will be available statewide from 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019 through 6 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019.

You can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontow truck4th of julyduiholidaytowingdrunk driving
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News